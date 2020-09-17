Are you new to Sun Lakes?
Has your phone number or email address changed? If so, the deadline to update your information for the 2021 Sun Lakes Phone Book is Oct. 21.
There are four easy ways to add or update your information.
- Take the completed form on page 1 of the current phone book to the the Administration Office (you can slide it through the slot in the door). If you do not have a form, you can use the one accompanying this article.
- Mail to Miller Publications at PO Box 875, Banning, CA 92220
- E-Mail to: millerpublocalphone@yahoo.com
- Call 951-849-4747 and leave information.
In addition you can also notify the publisher that a person has passed away or moved out of the community and should be removed from the next issue.
