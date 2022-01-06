Cycles of the Calendar

In a previous article, I tried unsuccessfully to describe how the yearly calendar repeats. Most of my friends (and others) said very clearly that they did not understand.
I have obviously made a very simple concept overly complicated so I will try again.
What is meant by stating that a yearly calendar will repeat in the future or that it is a perfect replica of a year in the past.
It simply means that the months all of them-are absolutely identical.
They start on the same day of the week and end on the same day.
This is true whether we are looking at a regular 365-day year or a 366-day leap year.
For example, if we look at the new year 2022 and ask when will the 2022 calendar repeat in the future, we find a twenty-eight year cycle.
The calendar for 2022 will repeat twenty-eight years in the future in 2050.
But since it is a regular year, it will also repeat twice more during that period.
There will be one six-year interval and two eleven-year intervals.
When will these occur?
Let’s try adding six years and we get 2028, a leap year, so that doesn’t work.
Next, we try eleven and we arrive at 2033.
2033 is fine because it will not be a leap year. So, now we can try six again and get 2039.
2039 is not leap year so we are still on track.
Adding the final eleven allows our calculation to arrive at 2050, the end of the 28-year cycle. Applying this scheme works for any “normal” year.
Leap years are different in that they only repeat once every 28 years.
For example, last year, 2020, a leap year, will not repeat until 2048. The same calendar appeared for 1992, 28 years before 2020.
Election Day was November 3rd in both 2020 and 1992.
1992 was the year that Bill Clinton was elected president in a three-way race with George H.W. Bush and the upstart Ross Perot. Twenty-eight years before that in 1964, Lyndon Johnson ran black & white ads showing his opponent Barry Goldwater to be a menace that would start WWIII.
Most of us can remember these ads that ended with the command to “Vote for President Johnson November 3rd.”
So a cycle of the calendar is 28 years for every year you encounter.
Regardless of your birth year, you will have completed one calendar cycle when you turn twenty-eight.
The second cycle is complete when your are fifty-six.
And, if you are very lucky (as I am), you will finish your third cycle when you are a mere eighty-four.
