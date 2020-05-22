The Curbside-to-Go amenity operated by the Food and Beverage Department is open, but is at risk of being closed.
The Master Board recently provided an update to the community that this service may no longer be provided beginning on June 1, if business does not significantly increase over the next few weeks.
The Board will be unable to maintain this service if it continues to run at a substantial loss.
Curbside-to-Go is available seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. for lunch and dinner.
Menus are available on the Sun Lakes website, the Sun Lakers and Good Day Sun Lakes Facebook pages and on page 22 of the May Lifestyles Magazine.
Call (951)769-6654 to place an order.
Please consider utilizing this service if you would like this convenient resource to continue.
In addition, by using Curbside-to-Go we are able to keep many of the food and beverage employees who depend upon this job for their livelihood, employed.
The Master Board will evaluate sales during the next couple of weeks to determine if this amenity should remain open.
