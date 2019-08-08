The Yiddish Culture Club will present Loyola Law School Professor Stanley A. Goldman at its August 14, 2019 meeting at 7PM in the South Clubhouse. He will speak about his book, “Left to the Mercy of a Rude Stream: The Bargain That Broke Adolf Hitler and Saved My Mother.”
This amazing, little-known story uncovers a piece of history about the undermining of the Nazi regime, the women of the Holocaust, and the strained but loving relationship between a survivor and her son.
His book is part history and part memoir, and tells the terror of his mother’s captivity, her unlikely survival, and the long-term effects of her experience on both their lives.
The book has received rave reviews and Professor Goldman has been speaking all over the country.
All Sun Lakers are encouraged to attend this extraordinary event.
Members are free, guests are $3 per person. Coffee and cake will be served, and no reservations are needed.
Call Diane Stone at (951)769-0130 if you have any questions.
