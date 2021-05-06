Cruzin’ Cronies is a Classic Car Club, but you don’t need to own a classic car to join.
Since all current attendees are fully vaccinated, we have resumed our outdoor meetings on the lawn under a shade tree near Country Club Drive.
Group members park their cars along that stretch of parking slots, and set up their chairs in a circle on the grass to meet and greet each other.
Led by group president Denny Rugenstein, members discuss upcoming events, parties, and car shows.
At the last meeting, members were delighted to learn that their cars will again be part of the Sun Lakes July 4th Parade.
The group invites all residents with classic cars to register at the MCH to join the parade.
We get together on the first Saturday of the month, displaying our cars at 9 a.m. in the MCH parking lot.
We sit in our own chairs, masked and socially distanced, schmooze about our cars, and then go to breakfast.
There are no dues, no extra fees, just friendship, stories, and laughter.
Come join us.
Call Denny Rugenstein for more information, 797-0315.
