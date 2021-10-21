Cruzin’ Cronies BBQ

The Cruzin’ Cronies enjoy a barbeque together.

 Linda Vieira

Led by President Denny Rugenstein, Cruzin’ Cronies enjoyed a summer BBQ/Pot Luck on the SCH patio last week, welcoming new members who learned about the group at Activities Day.

Cruzin’ Cronies is a Classic Car Club, but you don’t need to own a classic car to join.

We get together on the first Saturday of the month under a shady tree, displaying our cars along the grassy edge of the MCH parking lot at 9 a.m.

We sit in our own chairs, schmooze about our cars, talk about upcoming car shows, and then go to breakfast.

There are no dues, no extra fees, just friendship, stories, and laughter. Come join us.

Call Denny Rugenstein for more information, 797-0315.

