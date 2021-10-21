Craft Fair

Residents fill up the multipurpose room hoping to get a table at the craft show in November.

 Linda Viera

Dozens of talented people filled the Multipurpose Room hoping to be assigned a table for the craft show that’s happening in November.

Recreation Director Kara Lukasik and her assistant Linda Vang began the lottery for tables exactly on time, as more applicants rushed to get into the room.

Residents had to be in the room when their names were called in order to get a table and choose where they wanted that table to be. In all, 72 tables were assigned.

Crafts include knitted, crocheted, and sewn goods, woodcarvings, jewelry, paintings, photos, preserves, and more. What an array of talent we have in Sun Lakes!

The craft show will be held on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the MCH ballroom. Don't miss this event.

