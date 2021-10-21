Dozens of talented people filled the Multipurpose Room hoping to be assigned a table for the craft show that’s happening in November.
Recreation Director Kara Lukasik and her assistant Linda Vang began the lottery for tables exactly on time, as more applicants rushed to get into the room.
Residents had to be in the room when their names were called in order to get a table and choose where they wanted that table to be. In all, 72 tables were assigned.
Crafts include knitted, crocheted, and sewn goods, woodcarvings, jewelry, paintings, photos, preserves, and more. What an array of talent we have in Sun Lakes!
The craft show will be held on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the MCH ballroom. Don't miss this event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.