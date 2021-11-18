Craft Fair makes a triumphant return

The annual Craft Fair, held in the Main Clubhouse on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6 signaled a much welcome return to the social activities Sun Lakers love so much.
This year there were dozens of vendors, both first time and veteran sellers spilling over from the ballroom into the bus room.
There was a diverse mixture of the talent that lies within the community walls.
Men and women displayed their wares, turning their hobby into an enterprise.
Assortments of food items, handmade jewelry, knit or crocheted items, quilted pieces, beautiful artwork and woodwork of all types, stained glass, candles, holiday décor, plants and so much more was on exhibit.
The library had a “buck a bag” book sale, and the Garden Club took advantage of the heavy flow of traffic to sell See’s Candies in the lobby.
First time seller Suellen Jackson sold personalized embroidered golf towels and handmade counting beads, along with beautiful wine cork wreaths for Christmas. “A lot of people asked me if I drank all of that wine myself,” she laughed. “But most of them were donated to me.”
Craft fair veteran, Pam Caldwell, has been selling in Sun Lakes for six years.
She had a large assortment of handmade jewelry and sold quite a few pieces both days.
Carole Russell, who made many of the pastries for the Charity Tea a few years back, sold out of her individual desserts early in the second day. “The homemade carrot cake was a hit,” she stated.
This was just her second time selling at the craft fair.
Betty Beidelman accepted donations for veterans from everyone who came through the ballroom both days, and handed over a check for $287 to the American Legion post representative, Tracy Logan.
She also raffled off one of her gorgeous afghans which lucky winner, Marlene Kent took home with her.
Overall, the two day event was very successful judging by the amount of traffic through the clubhouse and full parking lot.
Congratulations to the Recreation Department for another successful event.
