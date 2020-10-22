Jose and Elva Gonzalez will mark 65 years of marriage on Oct. 29.
Due to the COVID restrictions, they will be celebrating quietly this year, visiting only with their immediate family on Halloween.
Their “immediately family” consists of four of their five children, thirteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
“Our kids gave us a cruise for our 50th and 60th”, said Elva. “We would have loved to go on a cruise again, but it is not in the cards this time.”
It has become a tradition that the couple pose for photos in the same clothes that they have every five years since their 50th anniversary.
The Gonzalezes have lived at Sun Lakes for 33 years and are Founders.
When they moved in there were just 300 homes and as Elva put it, “everybody knew everybody!”
Their numerous friends and neighbors wish them a Happy Anniversary, with many more to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.