“Country Roads” comes to Sun Lakes

The Friendship Club presented “Country Roads—The Music of John Denver” in the ballroom in January as its first new show of 2022. A full house of SL residents and guests sang along and clapped enthusiastically to the familiar folk songs that made John Denver one of the most popular folk/pop singer/songwriters from the 1960s to the 1990s.
Jim Curry on guitar with his band, including wife Ann Curry on the mandolin, and Chris Wells on the keyboard, have been playing John Denver’s music across a welcoming world for years.
Curry began his music career writing and performing “The Time of Your Life” for his senior play. The song became the 1975 class song, and Curry received a Rotary Scholarship to study music in college.
Even at this early stage in his life, his natural voice resembled that of John Denver. Embracing the similarities, Curry continued to sing and specialize in the songs of John Denver, sharing John’s positive messages of love, humanity, and environmental awareness.
The untimely death of John Denver’s in 1997 was a tragedy that was felt the world over. Such a void in the musical world left John’s ardent fans demanding that his music survive. CBS television responded by producing a made for TV movie: “Take Me Home, the John Denver Story” in which Jim landed an off-camera role singing as the voice of John Denver. This experience inspired Jim to produce full–length John Denver tribute concerts.
Curry is not your usual “Vegas style” impersonator. In fact, he is not an impersonator at all. He sings, in his own natural voice, a tribute to the music in a way that has to be seen and heard to understand the pure honesty of his amazing performance. His looks and his voice are simply a pleasant coincidence that captures the true essence of John Denver’s music.
Curry’s heartfelt delivery rolled out into the Sun Lakes crowd as multi-platinum hits like “Rocky Mountain High,” “Annie’s Song” and “Calypso” filled the room. John Denver grew rapidly into a mega celebrity when the world was looking for some hope in the late 60’s and his lyrics in songs like, “Take me Home Country Roads” gave America a new lift abroad as well as at home.
People all over the world found pride in the natural wonders of the earth and love for John’s message of caring for our planet and each other. Curry delivered those songs in the same spirit, with the same heartfelt care and desire to make a difference.
“These songs blend the images of our natural earth with a love for each other as people,” said Curry. “The care you give to someone you love is the best care. Making that connection to our earth and to each other is the goal.”
John Denver told the story of his life in his songs, most of which were very personal. Curry has created the ultimate tribute experience and has emerged as the top performer of John Denver’s music today. He often performs with John Denver’s former band members.
During the performance, nature videos played behind the performers on the screen. Curry kept up a running commentary throughout the show, as pictures from John Denver’s life filled the screen.
The show was the first of the Friendship Club’s two-month membership drive, wherein any Sun Laker or guest—club member or not—is welcome to attend, and enjoy open seating.
Don't miss the Friendship Club’s next show on Sunday, February 13, featuring Donny Ray Evins who graced our stage a few years ago with his “unforgettable” renditions of the songs of Nat King Cole. For this concert, Evins will combine the Motown sound with Soul music.
Tickets for each show are $20 for members, $25 for non-resident guests. Doors open at 6 pm, and the show begins at 7 pm. Make checks out to Friendship Club, and drop them off at 5168 Rio Bravo Drive. For cancellations and information, call Pat at 845-3789 or Leeann at (909) 973-3143. Cancellations will be accepted up to 6 pm on the Saturday before the show.
Annual membership is $25. Contact new membership chairman Leon Fikse at (909) 831-3809 or Lfikse@msn.com for more information.
