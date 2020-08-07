COVID-19 has limited our ability to travel this year so I am savoring some of the memories and photographs from our past trips throughout the world and wanted to share them with my Sun Lakes’ friends and neighbors.
In 2019, we traveled to Spain and Portugal.
One of the highlights of the trip was the evening we spent in the Hapsburg Quarter of Madrid at Corral de la Moreria which is sometimes referred to as the “Cathedral of Flamenco.”
We enjoyed a dinner of exceptional Spanish cuisine before two musicians, three singers and three dancers came to the stage.
Our table for the performance was located next to the stage in this intimate venue and we could feel the air around us move as the dancers twirled their shawls and flipped the skirts of their Flamenco dresses.
I was able to take still photographs or video only for the first five minutes of the performance and then I sat back and enjoyed the fiery and passionate music, the colors and dancing as it unfolded before me.
This tablao (Flamenco Club) certainly lived up to its reputation as the performers delivered performances that blended their passion for music and dance into an unforgettable evening in Madrid, Spain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.