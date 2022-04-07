About 70 years ago, during the “golden era” of science fiction, an obscure author wrote of the invention of a “time viewing machine”. With this machine, the operator could set both the geographic coordinates and the specific date to observe an event in the past.
In the book, the first trial observation was that of the defeat of Custer and the 7th Cavalry at the Battle of the Little Big Horn on July25, 1876. The machine did have one drawback, however: it could only “see” back a century, so, if we had such a device today, Custer would be lost to us.
But we could look back to the evening of July 25, 1956 at the correct spot in the North Atlantic to watch the tragic collision of the Andrea Doria with the Stockholm if we so desired.
So, for a second short historical exercise, what months, years and locations would we choose to observe, given the opportunity?
Let’s this time assume that we are going to choose only those events that illustrate man’s attempts to conquer the great expanse of the Atlantic Ocean. We’ll also assume that we have modified the machine so that, although it still will view only a century, it can span the entire 20th Century. Finally, we will adopt a further constraint: that we cannot repeat any month.
For example we may choose only one event in a past May and, therefore must decide to be in Paris in 1927 for Lindberg’s arrival or in Lakehurst, NJ, in 1937 when the Hindenberg explodes or off the Irish Coast in 1915 for the sinking of the Lusitiania, as well as anywhere else during some May in the past century.
With those criteria in mind, here are my choices.
Let’s tune our hypothetical machine to our first month, January, in our choice of year, 1976.
We will visit the Southern Hemisphere for the first time.
Jan. 21, 1976 – The first commercial flight of the Concorde
It is a truly beautiful summer day in Brazil. We join the crowd waiting at the airport in Rio. The first commercial flight of the joint British–French supersonic airliner, the Concorde, is expected. Suddenly the sonic boom is felt rather than heard as the craft descends, passing down through the sound barrier then circling to land.
As it touches down flawlessly, we see the unusual “droop-snoot’ configuration that allows the pilots to see the runway. After its almost perfect landing, the plane taxies to the terminal, the crowd cheering wildly.
The inaugural commercial flight of the first supersonic transport has been a complete success, traveling from Paris to Rio with a fueling stop in Senegal on the west coast of Africa at record speeds. The plane has travelled more than twice as fast as a conventional jet.
The Concorde flew to Rio rather than New York, as originallyplanned, because the US would not let it enter American airspace while supersonic. Later, the rules would be relaxed and commercial flights between London and Paris to NY would continue for over 30 years.
The flights, however, never made any money and finally after an explosion at takeoff in Paris, both British Airways and Air France discontinued the service as it had lost both business and revenue. Now there are no supersonic commercial passenger aircraft in use and none are predicted for anytime in the future. The US effort, led by Boeing, the SST, was cancelled in 1969. All that remains of the SST are mockups in several air museums.
Next we travel to wartime on the Hudson River some 34 years earlier.
Feb. 9, 1942 – The fire aboard the Normandie
It is a bitterly cold February on the docks at what some in N.Y. still refer to as the North River.
We see significant activity on the pier here at just before 11 p.m., but it is not the normal loading and unloading of passengers and freight: instead it is a frantic effort by the New York Fire Department to extinguish a roaring inferno.
A large ship tied up at the pier is burning, and water is being sprayed into the vessel both by trucks on land as well as fireboats on the river. The ship is leaning heavily away from the pier as she is filled with water. The severe list is now approaching 40 degrees.
She is the French super liner, Normandie, Suddenly, the list increases and the hawsers attached to the ship from both the bow and the stern, snap like they were cotton threads, not steel cables.
They snap through the air as if they were bullwhips as the giant vessel lays over on her starboard side. Miraculously, no one is seriously injured.
The Normandie had been the star attraction for the French Line from the time of her maiden voyage in May 1935 until the occupation of France by the Germans in May 1940.
Her captain and crew sailed for safety to the familiar port of NY.
There she remained until the U.S. government obtained permission from the free French government in exile to refit her as a troopship.
Rechristened as the USS Lafayette in honor of the French hero of the American Revolution, work began in earnest early in 1942.
On the morning of this unlucky day, some welders were busy removing the decorative columns in the main ballroom not needed in a troop carrier.
Evidently, some sparks from their torches ignited a large supply of highly flammable kapok being used to create life jackets.
The fire quickly spread throughout the top decks of the ship.
Unfortunately, the on-board fire fighting equipment had input couplings that were metric while the NYFD couplings were, naturally, measured in inches.
This discrepancy had been noted earlier but replacement couplings had not yet been installed.
So, the ship fire had to be treated as if it were in a high rise building in which fire hoses could not be used effectively.
On into the afternoon and into the evening, water poured into the vessel as she started to list.
Just as with the Hindenburg explosion five years earlier, there were rumors of sabotage, but none were ever proven.
With 20-20 hindsight, what should have been done was to open the seacocks and allow the ship to settle gently into the river mud.
Then refloating her after the fire was finally out would have been relatively easy.
Some of the French crew suggested that plan but they were unfortunately kept away from the fire by U.S. officials.
When the war was finally over, long after the fire was out, the only thing left to do was to clear away all the superstructure of the Normandie by removing it, section by section, and then re-floating the hulk. What remained of this magnificent example of art deco finery was finally towed to a scrap-yard in New Jersey in 1946.
For a moment of triumph rather than tragedy, our next stop is to the south, three years earlier.
March 26, 1939 – The first Pan Am Clipper successful crossing
The Baltimore inner harbor is relatively quiet this brisk early spring day. Our first sighting is a large boat, a passenger ferry, departing from the dock. It slowly approaches a very large aircraft tethered to a mooring post just offshore.
We see both crew and passengers enter the “flying boat” through a hatch on the port side of the craft.
The plane is a Boeing 314, now designated a Pan American Airways Clipper.
Her crew is set for the first commercial flight of a heavier than air craft across the Atlantic.
A ferry crewman skillfully frees the craft from its mooring. Slowly at first, the outermost propeller on the port side begins to turn, and with a puff of exhaust, begins to come up to speed.
One after another, the three remaining engines are soon on line and the pilot taxies the craft into the wind.
Gathering velocity as she goes, the Clipper bounces along the waves, lumbers into the air and is soon out of sight.
The 314 was the largest commercial aircraft to be built by Boeing until the advent of the 747 some 30 years in the future. The plane had a wingspan of over 150 feet and was more than 120 feet in length.
Four 1500 horsepower radial Wright Cyclone engines provided the necessary power.
The passenger cabin was very plush to accommodate its very wealthy passengers and was heavily soundproofed for their comfort.
It will take 29 hours for the plane to complete its maiden flight to Foyset, on the west coast of Ireland, but we can be there in an instant, just in time to see the crew execute a flawless landing on Galway Bay.
This first flight was completely uneventful, and most of the VIP passengers on board were convinced that it represented the future of Atlantic travel.
Unfortunately for the flying boats and their advocates, however, that was not to be.
After a few flights through the last summer before the start of WWII that September, the transatlantic service was cancelled.
When it resumed in the early postwar period it employed the long range land planes produced during the war, not the ponderous and very slow flying boats.
The 314 and her competitors from Martin and Grumman needed two full flight crews to provide relief in flight, while the new Douglas DC-4’s and
Lockheed Constellations did not.
The ideas behind the development of the long-range flying boats seemed to make sense in the 1930’s: Most, if not all, of the principal cities of that world were on large bodies of water, so there was no need for expensive runways.
Also, in the event of engine trouble, the aircraft could land on the open ocean.
Even with the postwar introduction of jet assisted takeoff (JATO) units that significantly increased the loadcarrying capacity of the boats, they proved to be no match for the land planes that could fly much higher with pressurized passenger cabins.
They were yet another feasible technical concept that rapidly became obsolete as the century wore on.
And now we are off to the coast of New Jersey just at the start of FDR’s administration.
April 3, 1933 - The Loss of the USS Akron
It really is a dark and stormy night on the evening of April 3, 1933 in the Atlantic near the US eastern seaboard. A line of severe squalls, some with winds approaching hurricane strength, is tossing the inbound freighter that is our first observation.
Then we see a very large airship flying dangerously near the wave tops. At about three quarters of her length, the large white star on a blue circle with a smaller red disk in the center, the US insignia in the 1930’s, is barely visible through the rain.
Suddenly, like a man tripping and falling on his face, the bottom fin dips into the ocean and the craft smashes into the sea.
Hopefully, we await any survivors.
But only three are eventually seen, desperately clinging to an empty fuel tank.
If we wait long enough, we could see their eventual rescue.
Why there are so few survivors is no mystery; it is now known, that despite the painful lesson of the Titanic some twenty years earlier, the airship carried no life rafts!
The USS Akron was the pride of both the U.S. Navy and her creator, the Goodyear Zeppelin Corporation.
The Navy wanted an ocean reconnaissance vehicle.
The Akron was a flying aircraft carrier--she could carry a full complement of five Curtis F9C Sparrowhawk biplane fighters.
Without radar, a concept a decade in the future, the only way to detect an approaching enemy was visually.
Rather than simply crossing the Atlantic, the Akron and her planned sister ships were to survey that ocean, as well as the Pacific.
Goodyear not only planned to reap future large Navy contracts but to use the Akron class as the foundation for large passenger airships, one that could cross the ocean in two and one-half days, not the five to seven days required by the ocean liners.
And they could cash in on that market and give the Germans a run for their money.
Before her loss, the Akron had performed as expected.
She had easily flown across the continent from Lakehurst, New Jersey to the new airship base in Sunnyvale, Calif.
Aircraft had been launched and retrieved successfully, usually carrying
various industrial, military and congressional VIPs.
Her first sister, the Macon, was nearing completion, and more such ships were on the drawing board. The future for both U.S. naval and commercial airships looked very promising in the early 1930s. But after the loss of the Akron, and her principal proponent, Admiral Moffett, who was on-board that fateful evening, the US Congress cancelled any further development funds for either naval or commercial airships.
The loss of the Macon less than two years later in 1935 off the Big Sur in the Pacific finished any rigid dirigible development in the US, perhaps for all time.
Next we venture to “Gay Paree” six years earlier.
