Conquest of the Atlantic Ocean - Part 3

The following is the final part in James Bailey’s three-part column chronicling historic milestones in the conquest of the Atlantic Ocean. One milestone was selected for each month of the year.
The previously covered events were:
January 1976 — The first commercial flight of the Concord
February 1942 — The fire aboard the Normandie
March 1939 — The first Pan Am Clipper successful crossing
April 1933 — The loss of the USS Akron)
May 21, 1927 — Lindbergh arrives at Le Bourget
June 1919 — Adcock and Brown fly non-stop
July 15, 1952 — the record-setting arrival of the SS United States
Aug. 1, 1930 — The R100 arrives in Canada
Sept. 1-2, 1930 — The French fly East to West
Oct. 15, 1928 – LZ-127, the Graf Zeppelin arrives in Lakehurst, N.J.
We see a nearly perfect October day in Lakehurst on the New Jersey coast. A large mooring mast that normally is used to collect the U.S. Navy’s USS Los Angeles is being towed into position and secured. Since the German Zeppelin Company originally built the Navy craft as the LZ-126, which had flown without incident for over four years, no problems are expected with the newer LZ-127, the Graf Zeppelin, when she arrives as coordinated by an exchange of radio messages.
The ship comes into view, arriving from the north after her cruise around Manhattan. A drogue line is dropped and secured to the winch at the top of the mast. Slowly the huge rigid is brought up against the mast and the large ground crew, consisting of U.S. sailors, secures the ship to her grounding pylons. The gondola hatch opens and the airship Commander, Hugo Eckner steps out, followed by his staff. The U.S. officers and men give a wild ovation. The Atlantic has been crossed east to west non-stop against the prevailing winds.
The dirigible, the pride of post-war Weimar Germany, had successfully completed the flight from Fredrickshofen, Germany. But it was not without incident. She had met stiff winds and had been severely stressed by a squall in mid-ocean, lengthening her trip by over a day when part of the outer-skin was torn away. A crew of riggers, lead by Hugo’s son, Kurt, had made emergency repairs at great risk while the ship was slowed almost to a stop. (This mishap and the resulting harrowing struggle were added to the 1975 movie “The Hindenburg.” But they had actually taken place nine years earlier aboard the LZ-127, not the LZ-129.)
Both Eckner and his airship would continue to have successful passenger carrying
transoceanic flights from Germany to and from both North America and South America for the next nine years without incident. He and his company would build two even larger ships, the LZ-129 and –30 (there was no –28). He would not be popular with the new Nazi machine, but his contribution to German airship superiority saved him. He was rarely mentioned in the party controlled media. That all changed in May 1937.
When the Hindenburg exploded, Adolph Hitler was finally able to get rid of Eckner and the rest of the irritating management of the Zeppelin Company, none of whom were Nazis—who did not always toe the line. After the loss of the Hindenburg, the German dictator ordered all passenger airships grounded and had the sister ship, the LZ-130, the second Graf Zeppelin, as well as the original record setter destroyed in 1940.
Now to a different ocean, in the middle of a war more than 20 years before.
Nov. 21, 1916 – The loss of the HMHS Britannic
We visit the beautiful Aegean Sea on a brilliant Sunday morning in this third year of the First World War. Just off the Greek island of Kea, we see a very large ship that looks strangely familiar. But it is painted completely white with the exception of a green band that circles the vessel midway between the boat deck and the waterline. Three large red crosses divide the band on each side. Four stacks (or funnels to the purist) can be seen as she steams eastward toward the latest British war zone. Some of the medical staff onboard can be seen strolling on the boat deck after breakfast. It is just at 8 a.m., at the shift change for the stokers feeding the furnaces when a large explosion can be seen and heard on the starboard bow. A severe list soon develops.
We watch as the captain, Charles Bartlett, tries unsuccessfully to ground his ship near the island and then stops all engines. This last of the White Star trio will sink in 55 minutes.
The vessel, we know, is the HMHS (His Majesty’s Hospital Ship) Britannic. Sister to both the ill-fated Titanic and the Olympic, now pressed into military service as a troop carrier, the liner is somewhat larger than either of them. Had she survived the conflict, the Britannic would have been the grandest passenger vessel on the Atlantic run during the early postwar period. But like her infamous sister, she was never able to visit New York. The hospital ship did, however, return 3,000 wounded back to England on each of her five previous voyages.
This time, there is no shortage of lifeboats as her builders, Harlan & Wolfe, had more than doubled their number. And the firm had provided that all boats could be launched on the same side by using a complex crane system. Only 28 passengers and crew were lost, some in the initial explosion and, unfortunately, others when the first boats were lowered before the order to evacuate was given, with two boats being sucked into the still turning screws. We observe the two British warships that soon arrive and save everyone else on board.
Why the ship sank so fast after the lessons from the Titanic disaster had been applied in a redesign is still a mystery after more than a century. The Titanic took over two and one half - hours to sink. The Britannic should have floated with six, rather than four forward compartments flooded. But she didn’t. Some conspiracy advocates have suggested a fifth column member of the crew, but there is no evidence to support that theory. A German mine very probably caused the explosion but most of the survivors said that it was a torpedo. The Germans refuted this, saying they certainly would not have attacked an obvious hospital vessel. No one will ever know for sure.
The ship was largely forgotten for 60 years although she was then, and still remains, the largest completely sunken passenger vessel in existence. In 1976, the French explorer, Jacques Cousteau, located the wreck at a depth of 400 feet. Using Cousteau’s corrected location, Robert Ballard’s 1996 expedition made a detailed study of the wreck. Other visits, most prompted by renewed interest in the Titanic saga, have continued to the present day. But the mystery of why she sank and sank so fast still remains an unresolved question.
As our last visit, we will now travel to the rocky, windswept coast near St. John’s,
Newfoundland, in the last month of the first year of the then new 20th century.
Dec. 12, 1901 – The First Transatlantic “Wireless Message”
We first see a small windowless building, perhaps the first “radio shack” in North
America, located atop a large coastal peak, some 265 feet above the swirling Atlantic. A large kite that is tethered to the shack is holding aloft a very long —nearly 500 feet — metal wire. It is just after noon. We move our viewing device inside.
One man, the inventor of the “wireless,” Guglielmo Marconi, listens to his receiver through crude headphones for the signal that is supposed to be sent from his transmitter over 2,200 miles away in Poldhu (near Cornwall) England. Standing nearby is Marconi’s assistant, George Kemp. Suddenly, at 12:20 p.m., Marconi hears the faint signal: three dots, the Morse code for the letter “s.” Both men are jubilant. A new era in man’s communication has begun. The Atlantic Ocean has been crossed at the speed of light. Two hours later, the experiment is repeated, again successfully.
Marconi will go on to create a company that will equip commercial ships and land based transmitting stations with his wireless sets. His operators will be early 20th century versions of today’s “computer geeks.” They will use codes that are remarkably similar to those used in current text messages. Two of his employees, Jack Philips, 25, and Harold Bride, 22, will later stay at their posts until the generators fail aboard the Titanic, costing Phillips his life while Bride spends months in a New York hospital.
Listening to their SOS messages via a Marconi set is a young reporter, David Sarnoff, in his loft high in New York’s latest skyscraper, the 48-story Woolworth Building. Sarnoff will become a celebrity first, and then the founder of RCA. He will start both NBC and the forerunner of ABC in the 1920s and introduce commercial TV in 1939.
Our second journey through time and space, this time to document man’s conquest of the Atlantic Ocean, is now complete and we must return to our current time and place. Of course, the time-viewing device we have used during our 12-month journey, unfortunately, doesn’t really exist. But, if it did exist, what other subjects could we explore?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.