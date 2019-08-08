Concert sponsored by Sun Lakes Playhouse wows audience

For the 14th year, an enthusiastic Sun Lakes audience enjoyed a fabulous concert sponsored by the Sun Lakes Playhouse (formerly The Drama Club.) The Main Clubhouse stage was graced by musicians from San Francisco. Masters of Ceremonies were Ramona Albertine and Ron Nelson.Violinist Maki Ishii Sowash is the daughter-in-law of Lorene Sowash, a longtime member of the Sun Lakes Playhouse. Maki is a tenured member of the San Francisco Opera Orchestra, as is violist Natalia Vershilova Daniels. World-renowned concert pianist Ayala Isono is also from the bay area.
They opened the concert with a lovely violin/viola duet called Chaconne in G on a theme by Handel. Their fingering was very dynamic and animated and their body language expressed their love for the music.
Ayala followed on the piano, playing Romanian Folk Dances by Bartók. Her graceful rendition of the pieces was flawless, made even more so because she is blind. All three musicians then came together on stage to perform a violin/viola/piano sonata by Bach that elicited “Bravos!” and wild whistles from the crowd.
Next, Maki and Natalia performed a lilting violin/viola mood piece by Schikele. The first half of the concert ended with Natalia on viola and Ayala tickling the ivories in a love song, originally for voice and piano, by Faure.
After intermission, Ayala played six pieces that Debussy wrote for his 3-year-old daughter, Emma. Maki joined her on the stage for a lovely sonata for violin and piano by Brahms. Maki and Natalia played the Allegro and Rondo movements from a Duo by Mozart.
For an encore that brought the audience to its feet, Maki and Ayala thrilled the crowd with the familiar Meditation from the Opera Thais by Massenet. The next concert is already being planned for February, with even more surprises.
