Charity Week 2020
The health of all our residents is paramount.
So, with a heavy heart, the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust Board has decided to cancel the 2020 Charity Week.
Perhaps, the greatest loss is to the two dozen or more charities we support.
We have heard from so many of them, time and time again, that they wouldn't be able to supply the services they do without our help.
We will not try to reschedule Charity Week for another time this year, but that's not to say we won't be looking at other fund-raising options, perhaps towards the Fall.
Thank you to all of the committees, sponsors and individuals who have already put time and effort into this event.
We will plan on our 2021 Charity Week being the same theme of Island Dreams.
From HOA President, Sandy Moyer
The Board has officially approved residents to put up outside lights if they so choose.
We are putting them up at all clubhouses as well.
The outside lights should be bright/happy/creative so people can walk at night (weather permitting), or ride around to see the decorations — like at Christmas.
We will allow this during this coronavirus crisis.
Curbside food service
Administration is in the process of copying the Curbside Delivery flier and available menus to deliver to all homes.
If you haven’t received one yet, know that you will eventually.
In the meantime, the Sun Lakes website lists all menus, as well as information on how to order and pick up your lunch or dinner from Curbside To Go.
Take advantage of this wonderful service, delicious meals and support our restaurant and hard working staff.
General information
All restaurant, lounge, recreation and club events are cancelled through April 30.
This is a fluid situation and will be evaluated on an ongoing basis.
Clubhouses and the Administration building are closed.
You may call and leave a message if you have an urgent need.
Some staff are still available for assistance.
Master Board Elections
The elections will take place on April 8.
Please take the time to vote for those who will be your voice.
