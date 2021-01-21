With lights flashing and sirens blaring, a Banning police car led a procession of grateful residents from Sun Lakes and Four Seasons through the parking lots of San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Jan. 14.
The Parade of Gratitude was coordinated by Rich Morales of District 7 to thank the medical personnel in an effort to lift the spirits of the workers at the hospital who have been working long hours to serve the community during the pandemic.
It was especially needed now as the hospital has experienced numerous COVID-related deaths over the last several months including some COVID-related deaths the night before the parade.
Cars, some of which were beautiful antiques, were playing music and decorated with signs of gratitude.
A small cadre of personnel viewed the parade outside the main entrance, the emergency room, the north end of the hospital and from inside, as the parade wound its way around the facility.
I spoke to Valerie Hunter, Foundation Director for San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital before the parade and she explained that the hospital is full and as many personnel as could be spared would come out to watch.
The personnel were happy for the morale booster and waved to the procession as they held signs thanking the parade participants. It was an extremely uplifting and emotional experience for the hospital personnel as well as the participants.
At the conclusion of the parade, we swung back past the entrance and gave our thank-you sign to Hunter.
She said she would place it in the hospital’s atrium where they have some of the rocks painted by the Sun Lakes Rock Fairies.
The last several months have been especially difficult and emotional ones for medical personnel and others working at the hospital.
In tears, Hunter told me that many of the nurses visit the atrium to cry when they have a brief respite from caring for their patients battling the virus.
Plans are in underway for organizing and providing snacks, food and donations for the hospital staff.
More information about how you can make a contribution will be available soon.
