Al Silva, 79, the President of H.E.L.P. Inc. passed away on January 2, 2021.
Silva of Banning was admitted to Redlands Community Hospital on Dec. 28 and died from complications of COVID-19.
Silva was a resident of Sun Lakes and the driving force at H.E.L.P where he served as a volunteer and a board member of the organization before becoming president and serving in that position for over 14 years.
H.E.L.P. Inc. (Hope, Empathy, Love and Prayer) is a non-profit organization located in Banning dedicated to assisting low income families and the homeless in the Pass Area.
The food pantry provides a shopping basket of supplemental food to qualifying families once a month and weekly food bags to those who are homeless and are registered with the non-profit organization.
A thrift store is co-located with the food pantry and provides operational income in support of the pantry.
Silva and H.E.L.P. Inc. continued to serve the community in 2020, following COVID-19 guidelines stipulated by the governor which allowed the organization to continue its mission of providing supplemental food to low-income individuals and families.
In addition to his work at H.E.L.P., Silva was a member of St. Kateri’s Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Beaumont, the Knights of Columbus and the Sun Lakes Men’s Executive Golf Club.
He is survived by his wife Luz Marie; daughters Lourda, Nicole, Berta, and Marie; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nine brothers and a sister.
Due to COVID-19, funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Silva was an integral and valued member of the Banning community and will be missed by the many whose lives he touched.
