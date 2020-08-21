Community improvements

Members of the Sun Lakes Master Board have been working twice as hard each week dealing with issues that have risen from the coronavirus pandemic, but they have also approved funding for several community projects/improvements that has resulted in the following actions.
Dog Waste Stations
Five dog waste stations containing plastic bags along with a trash can to dispose of dog waste have been installed throughout the community.
The stations are located at the following locations:
- Across from the North Clubhouse (on Twin Hills Drive)
- Gate 3 (Cross streets Country Club Drive and Riviera Avenue)
- Myrtle Beach Drive (at the park near Gate 6)
- Pine Valley Road (cross street Turnberry Avenue)
- Pine Valley Road (cross street Pebble Beach Drive)
Two more stations are still available for installation.
If you know of an area popular with dog walkers that would benefit from one of these disposal sites, please contact Director of Operations, Mark Schleiden at 572-3460.
Noise Abatement
Soundproofing material has been installed on the enclosure of the Pickleball Courts located on the North side of the community.
The work was recently completed which will significantly reduce the sound made by pickleballs when residents are playing.
