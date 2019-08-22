85th birthday celebration for Nancy Guthrie
By ANITA LAWRENCE, Sun Lakes Life
Nancy Guthrie celebrated her 85th birthday with a brunch held in the Atrium on Sunday, Aug. 11.
Nancy’s daughter, Heidi Fernandez from Hermosa Beach, along with a number of friends attended the celebration for this dynamic Leo who certainly looks younger than her 85 years.
Fresh greenery and succulents decorated the center of the table along with several lions (representing the Zodiac sign for Leo) from a collection that was given to Nancy by a close friend over the years.
Although everyone in attendance is connected to Nancy through a personal friendship, many of the ladies met her for the first time.
Nancy’s daughter, Heidi asked everyone to tell the person seated next to them how they met Nancy.
Afterwards, each person took turns telling how their seatmate became a friend.
Nancy has been a Sun Lakes resident since 2012 and is active in the Friendship Club, the Garden Club and LEGS, as well as being one of the Chairs for the Charity Week Pancake Breakfast.
She also volunteers at HELP Inc., Food Pantry and Thrift Store and is active in her church, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Beaumont.
In addition to Nancy’s daughter, others in attendance included Leslie Griffith of Highland, Jane Shobe from Laguna Hills and Janet Ward of Banning.
Sun Lakes’ residents included Linda McClure, Eileen Zulkowski, Mae Brock, Jeanne Shevlin, Doreen Bryant, Nancy Murry and Anita Lawrence.
Celebrating a ‘Greek’ wedding
By LINDA VIEIRA, Sun Lakes Life
Longtime Sun Lakes resident Valorie McLaughlin married Solera resident Forrest Greek in May, and the newlyweds celebrated their union with friends and family last weekend.
Their home was full of well-wishers, including relatives from Yucaipa and Phoenix, at an afternoon celebration.
Valorie and Forrest have known each other for about 25 years.
Forrest owns and now rents out an Emerald model in Solera in Cherry Valley, which is almost identical to Valorie’s home in Sun Lakes.
After a honeymoon trip to Europe and an extended trip around the U.S., the couple is now happily at home in Sun Lakes.
August Anniversaries
Linda and Chuck Massey......................................... 55 years
Joyce and Michael Cummings.................................. 59 years
Kathleen and Raul Solono....................................... 59 years
Anita and Manny Solo..............................................70 years
