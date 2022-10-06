On Oct. 9, Broadway veterans Teri Ralston and Alix Korey join forces to re-live their lifelong careers on stage in “Broadway Babies All Grown Up."
Ralston was cast in the rock musical, “Your Own Thing,” which began her professional career. She subsequently was in “Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris” and “Company,” beginning a long and fruitful relationship with two giants of the musical theater—Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince.
She was in “A Little Night Music,” then in Stephen Schwartz’ “The Baker’s Wife,” for which he wrote “Chanson” for her; and then with Cy Coleman in “Home Again, Home Again.”
She appeared in “Side by Side by Sondheim” several times…once with Peggy Lee. She played Sally in three different productions of “Follies,” Mamma Rose in “Gypsy,” and Yvonne in “Sunday in the Park with George.”
In Los Angeles, she was the “stand in” for Desiree in “A Little Night Music,” and for Carol Burnett in “Putting it Together.” She starred in a new Sondheim revue called “Moving On” at the Laguna Playhouse.
Recently, she was asked to play “Night Music’s” Madame Armfeldt at South Coast Repertory.
Teri also found much satisfaction as a director. She directed “Side by Side by Sondheim” in which she also starred with Peggy Lee, and also directed a production of “Follies.”
Other directing gigs include “Into The Woods,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” and “A Little Night Music,” “No No Nanette,” “My One and Only,” “Me And My Girl,” “Man of La Mancha,” “Jacques Brel...,” “Quilters,” “Candide,” “Side Show,” “The Fantasticks,” “The Baker’s Wife,” “The King and I,” and Los Angeles premieres of “Octette Bridge Club” and “Gloria Duplex.”
Teri performed in a workshop of “Natural Woman,” appeared in “Bajour,” was in the original cast of “Hats, the Musical,” was in “Good Ol' Girls,” and was in a workshop of a show called “Unbeatable.” She also had a featured role in “Marcy in the Galaxy.”
Teri has performed in summer stock productions including “Carousel” and “Into The Woods.” Some of her recent summer stock shows include: “Gypsy,” “Carousel,” “Oklahoma!,” “Damn Yankees,” “Pirates of Penzance,” “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” “The Sound of Music,” “The Music Man,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Cabaret.”
Teri also worked outside of musical theater, performing with the New Mexico Symphony and the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl in Gershwin concerts. As a cabaret artist, she performed in cabaret rooms and theaters across the country. She was the featured entertainer with Crystal Cruises for two years.
In addition to her recently released CD, she is featured on seven original cast albums and three CDs recorded in London.
Her television credits include “Frasier,” “Dharma and Greg,” “Geppetto,” “George Carlin,” “Wings,” “Murder She Wrote,” “The Slapp Maxwell Story,” “One Day at a Time,” “Married with Children” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”
Alix Korey is a veteran of eight Broadway shows, including “All Shook Up,” “Chicago,” Neil Simon’s “45 Seconds from Broadway,” “Triumph of Love,” “Ain’t Broadway Grand” and “Pirates of Penzance.”
Off-Broadway, she originated roles in “The Wild Party,” “No Way to Treat a Lady,” and “Suburb,” among many others. She appeared in numerous films and prime time TV shows, and has released two award-winning solo CDs.
For 15 years, she taught at NYU and at the Musical Theatre University Arts Program. Alix is one of the founders of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, and has recently released a live concert album benefitting that organization.
Sun Lakes residents are invited to join the Friendship Club and be entertained by Vegas-style entertainment right here, up close and personal. Membership Fee is $25 per person for the year. Those who join in October become members for the rest of 2022 as well as all of 2023.
Tickets for each show in 2022 are $20 for members, and $25 for non-resident guests. Doors open at 6 p.m. with open seating, and the show begins at 7 p.m. Make checks out to Friendship Club, and drop them off at 5168 Rio Bravo Dr. Contact new membership chairman Leon Fikse at (909) 831-3809 or Lfikse@msn.com for more information.
There is always a delicious buffet offered in the restaurant before each show. Reservations must be made ahead of time.
For ticket cancellations and information, call Pat (951) 845-3789 or Martie (951) 769-3217. Cancellations will be accepted up to noon on the Saturday before the show. Check out our website at Friendshipclub.homestead.com.
For information about future performances of the Friendship Club, check out friendship club.homestead.com.
