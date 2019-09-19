Comedy night full of laughs

Comedy Night

Comedians provided great laughs on Comedy Night. Left to right: Gary Brightwell, Frances DeLorenzo, and Brian Sheil.

 Linda Vieira

The MCH ballroom was filled to capacity last week, with the Recreation Department’s presentation of Comedy Night.

Comic Frances DeLorenzo opened the show, and acted as emcee.

The three comedians—DeLorenzo, Gary Brightwell, and Brian Sheil—each provided a 30 minute comedy routine that delighted the audience.

They joked about the traffic they faced getting to Banning from Orange County and Los Angeles.

DeLorenzo delighted the audience with her observations about marriage and sex, and Brightwell discussed his girlfriend moving in with him, the pros and cons of relationships, playing golf, and TV shows.

Sheil sang, played guitar, interacted with the audience, and did impressions of Jerry Seinfeld, Ray Romano, Rodney Dangerfield, Bob Dylan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forrest Gump, Louis Armstrong, and Elvis.

He sang parodies of familiar songs that had the audience in stitches.

A terrific and generous buffet was offered and served by Chef Shawn and Restaurant and Lounge Director Cherie Brown.

It included marinated meatballs, vegetarian egg rolls, teriyaki chicken skewers, and vegetables.

Kudos to the Recreation Department for another hit.

