The highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 is rising exponentially throughout the United States as well as in California and Riverside County.
The pandemic isn’t over, cases are on the rise and there isn’t any indication that cases are slowing down.
Now is not the time to let your guard down even if you are fully vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently recommending that fully vaccinated individuals resume wearing masks indoors in public settings that may have high community transmission rates. The level of community transmission in Riverside County is high.
The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective, but they are not 100 percent effective.
Many Sun Lakes residents have been vaccinated against the virus, but over time the efficacy of the vaccine is declining while the highly contagious Delta variant is spiking sharply upwards creating the perfect storm for breakthrough infections and illness which often requires hospitalization or even worse outcomes for the unvaccinated.
I recently spoke to Kate Reed by telephone, a Sun Lakes resident, who gave me permission to write about her and her husband’s experience after they were exposed to COVID-19 and had a breakthrough infection.
Mike and Kate Reed were both fully vaccinated in February 2021.
California reopened in June 2021 and in July the Reeds hosted a singing party with friends in their home. One unvaccinated person in attendance, who was not aware they had the virus, brought it into their home and exposed everyone in attendance. Of the 25 people at the party, 11 tested positive (44 percent) several days later.
Of the 11, eight were vaccinated and experienced some form of breakthrough illness.
Three were unvaccinated, were hospitalized and are still struggling with recovery. The vaccine that the Reed’s received in February kept them from being hospitalized or the chance of dying from their COVID exposure.
Kate had mild symptoms, much like those associated with the common cold; sore throat, drippy nose, and tiredness.
Mike experienced the same symptoms but also had a low-grade fever, lost his sense of taste and had chest congestion that worsened over a period of several days. After testing positive, their physician prescribed antibiotics and a steroid inhaler for Mike to assist with his recovery. In mid-August the couple both tested negative for COVID-19, but Mike is still experiencing lingering side effects that can be debilitating such as extreme fatigue and headaches. Kate admitted that she had a rather cavalier attitude about mask wearing before their recent illnesses, but that has changed since their experience.
Before we ended our telephone conversation, Kate stated “you are safer — you are not immune.”
The illness experienced by the Reed’s is not an isolated case. Sun Lakes is a microcosm of what is occurring in other parts of the United States.
Other Sun Lakes residents, who are fully vaccinated, have also experienced breakthrough infections as well as cases of COVID among unvaccinated residents in the community.
On Monday, Aug. 30, I spoke with Susan Sommers, Director of Infection Control and a Risk Manager at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
I asked Sommers if the hospital is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases coming into the emergency room. Sommers stated “that yes, they are definitely seeing an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases coming to the emergency room as well as an increase in ICU admissions for COVID.”
The percentage of patients they are seeing is higher for those who are unvaccinated compared to those who have been vaccinated. Sommers further stated that we should continue to mask regardless of vaccination status, practice social distancing and be mindful that the Delta variant is surging and to act accordingly. Before ending our phone call, I asked Sommers how hospital personnel are doing. She said “they are overwhelmed and tired, but continue to do their jobs to help those who have been sickened with COVID as well as the other patients in the hospital.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.