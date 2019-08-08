(Continuing from Simply put column in July 26 issue.)
In the Sea of Nantucket
Less than a month later and some 3,000 miles to the east, the second more dramatic collision occurred, another that would shake the traveling public’s confidence even more than the crash of the airliners.
Although the death toll was less than half of the 128 of the mid-air tragedy, it was not just the 51 persons who lost their lives at sea on that fateful early morning of July 26, 1956, but it was that most of the U.S. got to see pictures of the sinking of the Italian liner the Andrea Doria on their evening news.It was the closest thing up to that time to today’s live TV broadcasts of horrific events. The collision of the Italian liner with the smaller Swedish ship, the MS Stockholm, was perhaps one of the best examples of the infamous “Murphy’s Law-” the one that clearly states, “whatever can go wrong, will go wrong.”
Although both ships had radar, neither crew used the new technology correctly. The Italians on the bridge of the Andrea Doria did not (evidently) understand how to use the radar screen display to plot the path of the oncoming Stockholm. This caused Capt. Calamai, who had rushed to the bridge of the Doria after being alerted to the oncoming ship, to order a hard turn to port, thinking that he was widening the gap between the vessels.
That was exactly opposite of what was needed as it put his ship directly broadside to the path of the Stockholm. On the Swedish bridge, the junior officer in command at the time, Third Officer Carstens-Johannsen, made the error of believing his radar was displaying a maximum range of 15 nautical miles when in fact the display was set for five.
This caused the officer to believe that there was still plenty of time to react. After the collision, it was discovered that there was no lighted indication of the range setting. In fact, one investigator later stated that if a simple 15-watt bulb had been provided, it is very likely this collision would have never occurred. When the Andrea Doria appeared suddenly out of the wisp of a fog bank, this Swedish officer was presented with a situation much like the one faced by William Murdock on the Titanic some 44 years previously.
The Stockholm could try one last hard turn to starboard or she could reverse her engines in one last desperate attempt to stop.
Or she could try to do both. Carstens-Johannsen decided on that option. Unfortunately, it was too late. The bow of the Swedish vessel, reinforced for breaking through the ice flows of her homeport, plunged deep into the Italian ship, producing what would be a fatal wound.
Immediate Actions
On board the Stockholm, the news was bad but not critical. Although some 30 feet of the bow was now either gone or severely damaged, and the first watertight compartment completely flooded, the vessel remained afloat.
By ordering the forward fresh water tanks to be emptied, Captain Nordenson got his vessel back to a near-normal plane.
The Stockholm was in no danger of sinking and would be able to return to New York under her own power.
Her 534 passengers were not in any significant danger, although unfortunately, five of the Swedish crew of 208 had been killed in the collision.
On board the Andrea Doria, Capt. Calamia realized that the situation was desperate.
He ordered a distress call to be broadcast immediately.
His ship had almost immediately taken a 20-degree list to starboard. The ship designers had warned that to prevent such listing all fuel tanks should be filled with seawater as ballast whenever they were empty of fuel.
Capt. Calamia, knowing that an expensive cleaning would be required before re-fueling in port, had disregarded their instructions. And, the list was so severe that it was soon impossible to fill the empty tanks as the seawater intakes had risen out of the water. Now a problem similar to what had plagued the Titanic came into play: watertight compartments on both ships lacked bulkheads that were either high enough or sealed at the top to stop the sea from cascading from one compartment to the next.
Only this time the doomed ship was filling from the starboard side, not from the bow.
It was soon obvious to Capt. Calamia and his officers that an “abandon ship” order must be given. The order was given promptly within 30 minutes.
Causalities and Rescue
The earliest reports of causalities on board the Doria were remarkably accurate. Forty-three passengers were reportedly killed in the collision. Three more would die later from their injuries, for a total of 46. Adding in the five from the Stockholm brought the grim total to 51. Fortunately, there were many ships within easy steaming that were summoned by radio, preventing a further loss of life. (After the Titanic and other disasters, radio rooms were to be manned at all times and it was an international convention that all ships within sailing distance should immediately offer aid.)
On its last voyage, the Andrea Doria carried a crew of 572 along with 1,134 passengers, barely shy of her maximum of 1,241. The total of “souls on board” was 1,706 and the 1,663 remaining alive must be evacuated successfully. The first three ships to arrive on scene could offer only limited space for the survivors. These ships alone could not accommodate all of the Doria’s passengers and crew. Only 44 miles east of the collision the 44,500-ton French Line luxury liner, the Ile de France, was steaming from New York to Le Havre, France with 940 passengers and a crew of 826 aboard. Her captain, Raoul de Beaudean, was a 35-year veteran with the line. He had to make a quick decision. If he turned his large vessel back west and arrived only to find that it was not needed, he would have caused a financial disaster for the French Line. But, he knew that his superiors would certainly approve of his actions if his ship were truly needed. After making contact with the Stockholm, the French captain turned his ship back west at full speed.
When the Ile de France arrived at the collision site, de Beaudean skillfully avoided both damaged vessels and the other rescue vessels. He ordered that all her exterior lights be turned on, an act that brought cheering from the doomed Doria. Everyone on board the rescue vessels pitched in with the 10 large lifeboats from the French liner doing the bulk of the heavy lifting. The French liner herself took on 753 survivors. All those saved would reach New York safely but, sadly, three of them would die later of their injuries.
Photo crews flew out from Boston to film the sinking throughout the morning hours after daybreak. These were the images seen on the three network news programs that evening from New York. One of the anchormen reporting the news that evening was Edward P. Morgan of ABC news. He did not share his concern with his audience that his daughter, Linda, was feared dead. But Linda Morgan, who would soon be labeled the “miracle girl”, was safe, having been thrown from the Andrea Doria on to the deck of the Stockholm during the collision. Her father’s joy at the good news was revealed to his millions of listeners on the next evening’s broadcast.”
