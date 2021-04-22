With more than 70 clubs and groups in Sun Lakes, there have always been unlimited opportunities for residents to socialize and make new friends. By far, the lack of club meetings has been one of the saddest outcomes during this pandemic, and that is about to change.
Beginning in May, groups that have regularly used the MCH ballroom (and have already signed up) can do so again, following specific CDC guidelines.
The maximum capacity of the entire room is 500 people, so at 25 percent capacity, that means that groups of up to 125 people can gather, if both sides of the ballroom are available, or 62 people in one side. Members must be socially distanced, wearing masks and sitting at tables of six (strictly regulated), rather than theater seating.
It’s too late for this to be published in May’s issue of Lifestyles, but club presidents can be advised, and their membership notified.
There will certainly be a rush on beauty shops for haircuts, nail salons for manicures, and even retail stores for new clothes to accommodate bodies that have expanded during this trying time.
How wonderful it will be to meet and greet each other again, no matter how we’ve changed!
