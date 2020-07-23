Clarity on the “Day of Charity”

Everyone is talking about the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust event “A Day of Fun and Fundraising,” scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10. (It was previously said to be on Oct. 11, which is incorrect.)
More details are now available.
You are invited to join your friends and neighbors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for an event full of fun and entertainment.
The day will start with a putting contest at 9 a.m.
There are no pre-registration forms to submit, merely come on down to the Pro Shop and sign up the day of the event.
Next on the agenda will be lunch and the helicopter ball drop at 11:30 a.m.
Then, enjoy an afternoon of free, live entertainment with “Music on the Driving Range” provided by our own talented musicians.
Bring plenty of cash to purchase tickets for lunch and of course, the charity bar, which will be open all day.
There will also be raffle tickets on sale for many beautiful baskets to be given away throughout the day — as well as the regular charity raffle with cash prizes and this year a grand prize!
By now you should have received an envelope with the ball drop tickets and charity raffle tickets for purchase.
Note that the tickets were originally printed for this year’s Charity Week and have dates in June.
Please ignore the dates on the tickets and use the dates on the green flyer that came with your bundle.
Ball drop tickets must be received no later than Oct. 5 and raffle tickets no later than Oct. 10.
Just follow the directions included for your chance to win! You may use the envelope provided to mail the ticket stubs along with your check made out to Sun Lakes Charity.
Or, if you prefer, you may drop it off in the box labeled Charity Week in the Main Clubhouse Lobby, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
This entire event will be outside and is subject to cancellation.
But even if this is cancelled, the ball drop and raffle winnings will still be awarded, and you do not need to be present to win.
Whether you want to participate in the day’s events, or just wish to buy ball drop or raffle tickets from the comfort of your own home, the local charities are in greater need this year and counting on support from the community to provide much needed services. Please find a way to participate and support our local organizations.
For questions or more information, contact Beverly Simmons at (909) 996-8569.
