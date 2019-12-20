Hundreds of Sun Lakers huddled together in front of the MCH for the 2019 District Tree Lighting Ceremony.
When Recreation Director Elise Campbell gave the word to “Turn ‘em on,” district trees and other decorations lining Country Club Drive and the Clubhouse entry were instantly illuminated with multi-colored Christmas lights.
The crowd cheered at the sight, then filed into the ballroom to enjoy holiday treats, followed by a multitude of talented groups on stage that provided delightful entertainment for all.
Campbell gave special thanks to Patricia Elevi, Ginger Kahler, Michael and Janice Walsh, Rita Laundreaux, Doree Meinhold, Joni Donahoo, Kathi Jefferson, Marsha Midgett, and the Restaurant and Lounge Committee for dedicating their time to decorate all the clubhouses for the holidays.
Performances included Precision Stardust Dancers, Makua Hula Hawaiian Dancers, the Sun Lakes Barbershop Chorus, Tap Dancers, and dancers from the Spectrum Dance studio in Beaumont.
It was a fabulous and festive show.
