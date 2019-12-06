Deck out your carts in holiday style and join the second Christmas fire truck parade in Sun Lakes.
Bring your friends and celebrate in style, or just come out and watch as it passes by.
Sponsored by resident Valerie Menifee the fire truck parade will be Friday, Dec. 13, so light up your carts (and yourself), and meet at 5:45 p.m. in the Main Clubhouse parking lot.
The procession will be led by three fully decorated antique fire trucks, compliments of the Hammers and Dvoraks (formerly of Fire Memories). These trucks will leave the Main Clubhouse parking lot at 6 p.m., so be there in time to join in for a Christmas tour around the beautiful Sun Lakes community.
Warning: the trucks will use their antique siren to announce the parade as it passes though.
The idea started in 2014 when Menifee’s son came home for Christmas after returning from service in Iraq.
At the time of her son’s return, she lived in Yucaipa.
“I wanted to do something really special for him”, she said.
Being a State Farm agent, she insured many of the fire engines from Fire Memories Museum.
Menifee knew the founder Doug Hammer and also insured the engines that he and several of the other men involved with Fire Memories personally owned.
When she moved to Sun Lakes she brought the event with her, thanks to the encouragement of her friend Beverly Simmons.
It was such a success last year that she decided to see if the Board would agree to let it continue again in 2019.
“So many people came up to me afterward to let me know how much fun they had”, she said. “I was pleasantly surprised that about 30 lighted golf carts followed last year and I hope we get that and more again this year.”
There is no fee and no form to fill out – just show up and follow along.
For those along the parade route, come out and wave as they go by.
ROUTE: Starting at Main Clubhouse, turn right onto Country Club Dr. Right on Riviera; Right on Fairway Oaks; Left on Singing Hills; Right on Rio Bravo; Right on Riviera; Left on Wailea Beach; Right on Myrtle Beach; Left on Indian Canyon; Left on Turnberry; Right on Pine Valley; Left on Harbour Town; Right on Cypress Point: Right on Cherry Hill; Right on Pebble Beach; Left on Country Club to finish at Main Clubhouse.
If you have questions, please call Valerie Menefee at 909-557-3382.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.