Sharon and Ramon Salcido hosted their 20th Annual Christmas Cream Puff Party last weekend.
Longtime friends from Montebello, La Mirada, and Commerce as well as friends from Sun Lakes joined the Salcido’s for the annual event that began in 2009.
The yearly event began at Phillips Ranch in Pomona when friend, Danny Martinez, asked Sharon how to make cream puffs and the sweet treats as well as the friendships have continued ever since.
Before dinner Sharon and Ramon asked everyone to stand and join hands.
Sharon said that she and Ramon look forward to sharing their home and love with their friends who have been coming to the party for 20 years as well as with those who were joining them for the first time.
In years past, in addition to making the cream puffs, Sharon prepared the main entrée and everyone brought a dish to complement the meal.
This year in honor of the 20th anniversary, the dinner was catered by Johnny Russo’s and everyone enjoyed a sumptuous dinner of salad, sandwiches, lasagna, fettucine Alfredo and dinner rolls.
At the conclusion of the meal, the group called Danny Martinez, the catalyst for the yearly event, to wish him a ‘Merry Christmas.’
Martinez and his wife, Araceli, moved to Albuquerque and were unable to attend this year’s party.
After dinner Sharon brought out her homemade cream puffs that featured vanilla, sour cream and an almond cream filling topped with cherries as well as a tray of homemade chocolate cream puffs.
The sweet treats were delectably delicious and the traditional way to end the delicious meal.
Before the evening ended, the group exchanged gifts and enjoyed reminiscing about past parties while getting better acquainted with the other guests in attendance.
In addition to the Salcido’s, those in attendance who had been at the first Cream Puff Party in 2009 included Bob and Rose Marie Gonzales, Victor Torigue, and Gloria and Ed Skeen. Also attending this year’s event were Ed and Diane Avina, Frank and Pat Bonarigo, Alice O’Neil and Bill and Anita Lawrence.
Original members Ben and Kelly Garcia were unable to attend this year’s party.
