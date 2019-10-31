Chris Roberts retires

Dozens of golfers and well-wishers filled the Pro Shop on Friday, Oct. 11 to wish Chris Roberts a happy retirement.
There was an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with cake, refreshments and a great deal of hugs and reminiscing.
Chris worked in the Sun Lakes golf department for nearly 15 years.
“I started at Sun Lakes in 2005 at the age of 55. On my next birthday I will be 70”, he stated, explaining his reason for leaving.
Born and raised in Northridge, Chris graduated from USC with a degree in Business.
He started playing bass and guitar at the age of 13 and spent the next 23 years making music.
He had his own recording label and publishing company for a couple of years, and his biggest claim to fame was in 1967 when he was part of the band “Strawberry Alarm Clock”.
Perhaps you remember their hit “Incense and Peppermint.”
When music was slow, he started his own landscaping company, then in 1986 moved to Moreno Valley where he opened a dry cleaning business.
He eventually had two locations and sold the business in 2003. Chris and his wife, Sylvia have been married 25 years and have five children; four girls and one boy including twins who range in age from 34 to 41.
They also have four grandchildren ages 4 to newborn and another on the way next May.
“The one constant in my life has always been golf, which I learned at a young age from my grandfather”, he said. “No matter what stage of my life I have always played.”
Without a doubt, Chris will be missed as was evident from the abundance of friends who stopped in to say good-bye and share some personal memories.
“When we first moved here, one of our first golf events was Charity Week Monster Scramble”, said JoAnn Nevins. “I’ll never forget coming around the corner to the 13th hole and seeing Chris in a coconut bra and grass skirt, making margaritas in the blender.”
“Or the time he showed up for our ladies golf tournament”, added Cindy Cross. “It was an Olympic theme and he ran around the Sandwedge carrying a giant torch.”
“Oh yes”, Marcie Tierney interjected, “he’s like the little brother you can always dress up in crazy outfits. Chris is so much fun and always a good sport. He added so much humor to our events.”
“He gave me my first golf lesson”, said Women’s Golf Club President Sharon Kealy. “I didn’t even know which hand to put the glove on, but Chris was so patient and so helpful.”
Chris will be missed, but the residents of this community know all too well how wonderful it is to finally retire. Sun Lakes wishes him the best for many, many happy and golden years ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.