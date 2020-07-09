In order to stay safe, protect ourselves from the virus, and comply with local regulations, the Chorale of Sun Lakes will not be meeting again this year, nor will we present our annual Holiday Concert in December.
We hope to meet again as a Chorale in January 2021 to prepare for a Spring Concert.
To maintain our connection as a Chorale family, we meet via ZOOM every Monday morning at 9:30 am. Interested residents are welcome to join us. We have room for 100 guests.
There is a simple YouTube video called "Joining a Zoom Call for the First Time; Fun and Easy Online Connection.” It explains the easy steps to join a Zoom call for the first time.
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9isp3qPeQ0E)
For more information, contact Chorale Director Mark Faber at (951) 797-0120, or dmfaber@me.com, or Secretary Linda Vieira at 951-797-0315, or lvieira@eltree.com.
