The Chorale of Sun Lakes began its rehearsals this week for its Spring Concert Series, which is scheduled for 7 pm Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30, and Sunday, May 1 at 3 pm. Ticket sales begin on April 11.

The theme for the concerts is “Rhythms of Spring,” and includes some of the most beautiful songs the Chorale has ever sung. Signups will be accepted for a few more weeks. If you love to sing in the car or in the shower (or anywhere), please come to the Main Clubhouse ballroom on Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Membership costs $25, which includes music.

For more information, contact Chorale Director Mark Faber at (951) 797-0120, or dmfaber@me.com, or Secretary Linda Vieira at 797-0315, or lvieira@eltree.com.

Sun Lakes bids farewell to Moyers

Many Sun Lakes residents turned out to bid George and Sandy Moyer farewell on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 18 with a golf cart parade that wended its way past their home.

Statewide mandatory organic collection

California Senate Bill 1383 (SB 1383) went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, which requires all businesses, multifamily complexes and residences to sort food scraps and yard debris from their trash and recycle items into an Organics Cart.

ICC holds January event

ICC members began 2022 with a pajama party themed dinner and dance on January 13 held in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom.

What May Happen: The Second Sleep by Robert Harris

I don’t usually revert to a high school English class and prepare a book report but I am going to make an exception in this case as Robert Harris’ latest novel is his most alarming yet. I thought of it yesterday when my wife, Peg, and I were contemplating our nation’s future.

Art League kicks off 2022

The Sun Lakes Art League kicked off the New Year with their monthly General Meeting on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 9 in the South Clubhouse at 2 p.m.

“Country Roads” comes to Sun Lakes

The Friendship Club presented “Country Roads—The Music of John Denver” in the ballroom in January as its first new show of 2022. A full house of SL residents and guests sang along and clapped enthusiastically to the familiar folk songs that made John Denver one of the most popular folk/pop s…