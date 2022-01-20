The Chorale of Sun Lakes began its rehearsals this week for its Spring Concert Series, which is scheduled for 7 pm Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30, and Sunday, May 1 at 3 pm. Ticket sales begin on April 11.
The theme for the concerts is “Rhythms of Spring,” and includes some of the most beautiful songs the Chorale has ever sung. Signups will be accepted for a few more weeks. If you love to sing in the car or in the shower (or anywhere), please come to the Main Clubhouse ballroom on Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Membership costs $25, which includes music.
For more information, contact Chorale Director Mark Faber at (951) 797-0120, or dmfaber@me.com, or Secretary Linda Vieira at 797-0315, or lvieira@eltree.com.
