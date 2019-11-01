Get your tickets to the Chorale’s “Fall Family Festival, Home For the Holidays.”
Ticket sales will be in the SCH during the week of Nov. 4.
From Nov. 11-21, tickets will be sold in the lobby of the MCH, and thereafter at the door before each concert.
Tickets are $10 per person, and $5 for children under 12.
The concert series will be in the MCH ballroom on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22 and 23 at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m.
This expanded Holiday Concert Series brings you a larger variety of songs, with many we’ve never brought to you before.
The program includes songs celebrating Halloween, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and the New Year.
Don't miss this inventive, interactive, very enjoyable show.
