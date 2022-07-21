Chorale plans picnic and sing-a-long

The Chorale of Sun Lakes is open to membership for any Sun Lakes resident. Past, present and prospective members are invited to join the chorale on Aug. 13 for its picnic from noon to 4 p.m. in the South Clubhouse. It will be a potluck, and the chorale will provide fried chicken.
All members and prospective members are welcome. Please RSVP by Aug. 6 to Lvieira@eltree.com so the club will know how much chicken is needed.
The club will also have a sing-a-long potluck on Sept. 10 at the home of Wendy and Desmond Ditchfield, 2290 Wailea Beach. New, current and former members can join at signups on Monday, Sept. 12, at 8:30 a.m. in the multi-purpose room, followed by the first rehearsal at 9:30 a.m. in the ballroom.
The 2022 Holiday Concert Series will be held on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. Contact President Bruce Dills at bruceldills@gmail.com or Secretary Linda Vieira at lvieira@eltree.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.