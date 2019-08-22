Chorale meets at Stone Church

Practice begins for the Chorale of Sun Lakes

Director Mark Faber and accompanist Lisa Yarbroug lead Chorale through practice.

 Linda Vieira

The Chorale of Sun Lakes began its practices this week, meeting on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. in the social hall of the Beaumont Presbyterian Church in Beaumont. Thursday meetings take place in the same place, but at various times according to sections. Members will assist each other with carpools if necessary. Due to MCH renovations, Chorale will meet at the chuch for the first five weeks of practice. On Sept. 30, the Chorale will resume singing in the MCH ballroom on Mondays and business room on Thursdays. The Chorale group is preparing for its Holiday Concert Series that will take place on Nov. 22-24, “Fall Festival—Home For the Holidays.”

Since the concert dates are earlier this year, Director Mark Faber has broadened the scope of our program, and has included songs celebrating Halloween, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and the New Year.New members are welcome to join during the first three weeks of practice.For more information, contact Linda Vieira at 797-0315.

