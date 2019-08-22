Chorale meets at Stone Church

The Chorale of Sun Lakes began its practices this week, meeting on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. in the social hall of the Beaumont Presbyterian Church in Beaumont. Thursday meetings take place in the same place, but at various times according to sections. Members will assist each other with carpools if necessary. Due to MCH renovations, Chorale will meet at the chuch for the first five weeks of practice. On Sept. 30, the Chorale will resume singing in the MCH ballroom on Mondays and business room on Thursdays. The Chorale group is preparing for its Holiday Concert Series that will take place on Nov. 22-24, “Fall Festival—Home For the Holidays.”
Since the concert dates are earlier this year, Director Mark Faber has broadened the scope of our program, and has included songs celebrating Halloween, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and the New Year.New members are welcome to join during the first three weeks of practice.For more information, contact Linda Vieira at 797-0315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.