The Chorale of Sun Lakes looks forward to meeting again this year. As soon as possible, we hope to have a “How the Heck Have You Been” party as a reunion for our membership. We are also hoping to start up again in September for our annual Holiday Concert.
To maintain our connection as a Chorale family, we meet via ZOOM every Monday morning at 9:30 am.
We sing together and talk to our friend ends. Interested residents are welcome to join us.
We have room for 100 guests.
We join each other in friendship and sing songs together.
For more information, contact Chorale Director Mark Faber at 951-797-0120, or dmfaber@me.com, or Secretary Linda Vieira at 951-797-0315, or lvieira@eltree.com.
