The Chorale is up and running! Our spring concert series features entertaining songs from the islands.

Concerts will be held on Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25 at 7 p.m. and Sunday April 26 (matinee) at 3 p.m. Mark your calendars now.

We need a practice pianist for sectional rehearsals on Thursdays for 4 1/2 hours from now until April 16.

Stipend is negotiable. For more information, contact Chorale Director Mark Faber at 951-797-0120, or dmfaber@me.com, or Secretary Linda Vieira at 797-0315, or lvieira@eltree.com.

