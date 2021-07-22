New and returning members of the Sun Lakes Chorale had a delightful meeting last week to discuss the revival of the Club.

Director Mark Faber introduced the new accompanist, Janet Jensen. Her husband Ernest will join the Chorale as a tenor. Other new members are Dorrie Gartzke and Francine Drevs.

There was a turn out of about 40 to the meeting, looking forward to reorganizing the Chorale after this devastating pandemic. Members played a few ice-breaker games for the belly laughs, sang a few songs, and enjoyed renewing relationships and getting back to having the wonderful joy of music in their lives.

The annual Chorale picnic is planned for August 14 at 12:30pm on the SCH veranda. Signups for the annual Holiday Concert Series will begin in September.

More information for both of these events will be forthcoming.

For more information, call any Chorale Board member:

Bruce Dills - (951) 543-6226‬

Sandra Haines - (760) 646-7197

Donna Kissling - ‭(951) 282-1087‬

Linda Vieira - (317) 446-5993

