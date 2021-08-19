The Chorale of Sun Lakes begins rehearsing for its holiday concert series on Monday, Aug. 23. After registration at 8:30 a.m. in the multi-purpose room of the MCH, members will meet in the MCH ballroom from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. All new and returning singers will receive packets of music for the concert.

There is not a membership charge for returning members, however there is a $20 fee for new members and a $25 fee to purchase the music to keep.

The chorale is preparing for an old-fashioned holiday concert series to be held Nov. 19, 20 and 21. Songs of the holidays were chosen by chorale members.

The club is delighted to bring their favorite songs back to Sun Lakes.

Tickets sales will be announced next month. For more information, contact Chorale Director Mark Faber at (951) 797-0120, or by emailing dmfaber@me.com, or Secretary Linda Vieira at (951) 797-0315 or lvieira@eltree.com.

