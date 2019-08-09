Well, we’re ready to go! Our rehearsals begin Monday, August 19 at 9:30 am in the social hall of the Beaumont Presbyterian Church in Beaumont.

We'll continue to meet there on Aug. 26, Sept. 9, 16, and 23. Sectionals will be there, too, at our regular times on Aug. 22, 29, Sept. 5, 12, 19, and 26. We'll return to the Main Clubhouse on Monday, Sept. 30.

Our concert is called “Family Fall Festival—Home for the Holidays.” It is scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 22-24, and includes songs celebrating Halloween, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and the New Year.

Membership fee is $25, which includes music. Prospective members are encouraged to join us.

Contact Linda Vieira at lvieira@eltree.com or 951-797-0315, for more information.

