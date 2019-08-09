Well, we’re ready to go! Our rehearsals begin Monday, August 19 at 9:30 am in the social hall of the Beaumont Presbyterian Church in Beaumont.
We'll continue to meet there on Aug. 26, Sept. 9, 16, and 23. Sectionals will be there, too, at our regular times on Aug. 22, 29, Sept. 5, 12, 19, and 26. We'll return to the Main Clubhouse on Monday, Sept. 30.
Our concert is called “Family Fall Festival—Home for the Holidays.” It is scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 22-24, and includes songs celebrating Halloween, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and the New Year.
Membership fee is $25, which includes music. Prospective members are encouraged to join us.
Contact Linda Vieira at lvieira@eltree.com or 951-797-0315, for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.