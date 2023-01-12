The Sun Lakes Wine Club will host its first event of the year, a Chocolate and Cheese Fantasy, on Wednesday evening, Feb. 15, in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom from 6 to 9 p.m.
Attendees will enjoy a charcuterie board of cheese, chocolate and other delectable items that will be paired with complementary selected wines and Champagne. The abundant charcuterie board will be served in place of dinner.
Seating will be at tables of eight only and the price is $45 per person. You must be a club member to attend this event. Club members who wish to sit together should submit their checks together in an envelope. Make checks payable to the Sun Lakes Wine Club and drop checks off to Steve von Rajcs, club treasurer, at 4883 Copper Creek Dr.
The event will be limited to 200 people and reservations must be made no later than Feb. 7. Attire for the evening will be Country Club casual.
Not a member of the wine club? Dues for 2023 are only $10 per person. Applications for new members are available in the racks next to the information desk in the main clubhouse lobby. Membership applications and checks made payable to the Sun Lakes Wine Club can also be dropped off to Steve von Rajcs, 4883 Copper Creek Dr. It is important to include your email address on the application if you have one.
For more information about this event or questions about the Sun Lakes Wine Club, contact President Karen Clavelot at (951) 330-0531.
