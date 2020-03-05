After months of rehearsals and preparations, members of the Sun Lakes Playhouse presented another engaging and delightful show with this year’s production of That’s Entertainment — Chasing the Dream.
In this year’s production, we followed Lee Stone and Sheila James who met early in their fledgling musical theater careers and continued to chase the dream of performing together at the Inland Empire Playhouse 30 years later.
The fast-paced and energetic show presented award winning songs and songs from popular musical productions along with entertaining dance numbers and funny comedy routines.
Master of Ceremony Ken Clark did an excellent job narrating and navigating the audience through the 30 years of shows presented by the many performers of the community playhouse.
The Noteables opened the show with the anticipation-filled song titled “Something’s Coming” before transitioning into “Tonight” from the American classic West Side Story.
Later, the crowd-pleasing group thoroughly entertained everyone with Josh Groban’s “You Raise Me Up.”
The Makua Hula Dancers transported the audience to the South Pacific when they performed “Bali Hai” and later danced to the theme music from the television program Hawaii 5-0.
Throughout the performance we followed Stone and James on the lighthearted ups and downs of their theatrical journey from productions through the years.
With just a little over a year of tap instruction George Meldrum, along with dance instructor Jeann Svarvar, entertained the audience with a soft shoe number sung to Nat King Cole’s “Unforgettable” and later with a rhythm tap number to “Walking My Baby Back Home.”
Dance doesn’t come easy for everyone and the audience enjoyed watching as Stone endeavored pursuing and landing a position in the show’s dance chorus.
Boot Scootin’ Babes, Susan Fitzpatrick, Fran Kramarski and Karen Parmer joined the Men of Note for a fun country song and dance number to “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.
Later the three ladies wowed the audience with their high kicking style to “New York, New York.”
Arlene Faren, Lily Fedotowsky, Anita Lawrence and Martie Steggell displayed sunny dispositions as they danced to “Put on a Happy Face” and sought to turn the frowns of Susan Fitzpatrick, Frank Kramarski and Karen Parmer upside down.
In addition to music and dance, comedic monologues were also plentiful in this year’s production.
From her opening ‘Howdy!’ to the price tag on her hat, Barbara Searcy brought Minnie Pearl and her comedic genius back to life for everyone’s enjoyment.
Lloyd Friedman and Sheldon Kirschbaum commiserated about married life, while Sherry Pritikin and Ken Kennedy debated whether computers should be male or female.
Warren Taylor also delighted the audience with his excellent comedic delivery and Friedman later expounded on the joys of air travel.
Jan Stapel-Rogers has been entertaining Sun Lakes audiences with her musical styling for 30 years and sang two jazz numbers made popular by Ella Fitzgerald for this year’s production.
Elvis was in the building when Jim Sharkey reprised the popular Elvis hit “The Wonder of You” and later sang “Wind Beneath My Wings” as Perla Williams performed a mesmerizing hula.
Sandra Haines, along with an assortment of delightful toys, sang “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from the immensely popular film Toy Story and Gaylord Spence captivated the audience with “The Music of the Night” from Phantom of the Opera.
Theater tech Irving, played by Michael Stone, was chasing his own dream of singing in the spotlight when he sang a brief, but excellent rendition of “They Call the Wind Mariah” from the movie Paint Your Wagon.
Before the end of Act 1, Sheila James gave a tantalizing performance of “When You’re Good to Mama” from the musical Chicago.
And, after five years of intense, and often grueling, dance instruction Stone finally landed a spot in Act 2 as a member of the dance chorus with “Put on Your Sunday Clothes” from Hello Dolly.
After their initial meeting 30 years prior and the friendship that ensued, Stone and James finally realized their dream of performing together and gave a very moving and polished performance of “For Good” from Broadway’s Wicked to end the show.
Directed by Sue Dunn and Lee Stone this year’s show was yet another successful production by members of the Sun Lakes Playhouse.
The technical crew and those behind the scenes also worked hard to ensure another outstanding presentation.
At the end of the evening, the audience gave the cast and crew a well-deserved round of applause as everyone returned to the performance circle for one final bow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.