Start your Wednesday off right with a delicious breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, and tea served up by the wonderful guys from H.E.L.P. for just eight bucks. Then visit the Charity Bar and add a Bloody Mary or a Mimosa for just $4.
The specialty drink will be a Pina Colada in honor of the Islands!
The Charity Week Pancake Breakfast is Wednesday, June 9 and is almost sold out, but there are still some tickets left for the first seating at 7:30 a.m.
There will be door prizes and entertainment at all seatings, plus the Island Boutique on the Veranda.
Clothing and wonderful accessories will be for sale to help you complete your Island Dream ensemble, so browse the tables, pick up a bargain and then watch the Makua Hula Dancers performance at 9:50 a.m. just outside the Veranda.
Grab another drink from the Charity Bar, then circle your carts and camp chairs around the Driving Range by 11 a.m. to watch the Land Ho! Helicopter Ball Drop.
All the balls purchased will be dropped from the chopper and the eight lucky winners of $200 each will be announced.
One lucky raffle winner will get to ride along in the helicopter for the event.
To purchase Pancake Breakfast tickets, call Pam Glatt (562) 303-7808 or Diane Walters (951) 961-0159.
To purchase ball drop or ride-along raffle tickets, call David Kealy at (951) 797-3031 by end of day today!
