Plans are under way for Sun Lakes Charity Week 2021, entitled “Island Dreams”. The volunteers are hard at work, reimagining their events for fun in the sun.
Events are all scheduled be held outdoors at this time, so mark your calendar for June 7 to 13 and get ready for a good time.
A schedule has been set, but of course is subject to change at any time.
The complete schedule will be posted in the April Lifestyles Magazine, along with more details as they emerge.
There will be at least one event every day, and all will be limited in capacity, requiring advance ticket purchase. Participation will open to Sun Lakes residents and their guests only.
Monday will kick things off with a happy hour, lunch and a steel drum band on the veranda beginning at 1 p.m. Island themed clothing and accessories will be available to purchase for the week’s festivities.
A putting tournament with some new variations will take place on Tuesday at 10 a.m., and will be followed by lunch. Golfers and non-golfers alike will enjoy this event.
On Wednesday, the helicopter ball drop will take place on the driving range and several lucky winners will take home some cash.
The committee is working on another special surprise for the day of the event which will be announced over the coming weeks.
The Monster Scramble and lunch will tee off on Thursday, and on Friday night there will be a “Music Under the Stars” type of Gala. Ticket holders will receive dinner on the driving range, followed by music from local faves; Tin Man’s Heart, Bad Influence, Jamestown and Elixir.
On Saturday, there will be a horserace where golfers meeting certain criteria can pay to play, and on Sunday there will be a scramble golf tournament, but will not feature outside golf Pros.
Many of these events are still in the design stage, but over the coming weeks specifics will be forthcoming about all of them.
In the next 6 to 8 weeks all residents will receive in their mail box, an envelope with raffle and helicopter ball drop tickets, along with other Charity Week information.
For now, just be sure to mark your calendar, watch for information from all sources and start putting together your Island Dreams ensembles.
Channel 97, Good Day Sun Lakes, Lifestyles Magazine, Sun Lakes Life newspaper, the Sun Lakes website and the e-blast system will all be utilized.
Charity Week is important to non-profit organizations throughout the Pass Area, and many of them were hit hard in 2020.
The Trust continues its commitment to supporting the local community and hopes that a majority of Sun Lakes residents will be a part of their efforts in whatever way they can.
If you would like to volunteer to for Charity Week please contact Beverly Simmons at (909) 996-8569.
