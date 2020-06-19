Charity Week has always been a highlight at Sun Lakes as residents participate in a variety of enjoyable activities.
The mission is to raise funds for local non-profit organizations which are then distributed through our own Sun Lakes Charitable Trust.
The Trust collects money throughout the year as well from private donations and other activities such as the spring Tea Party which is coming up in February.
Each year, the grant money is distributed to local registered non-profits in a public forum.
Last year Sun Lakes donated $91,500 to more than a dozen organizations.
This year the festivities were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting health guidelines.
The theme was to have been “Island Dreams” and much of the planning was already well under way.
Although it will all be pushed forward into 2021, the organizations that benefit from the monies raised will feel themselves wanting this year.
Many of their programs may have to be cut back or eliminated entirely because they relied on the donation from Charity Week for funding.
The Sun Lakes Charitable Trust is asking that residents take a moment to reflect on one or two events they would have participated in, and donate all or some of what you would have spent.
Perhaps you would have bought a couple of helicopter ball drop or raffle tickets — can you spare $20 or $30?
Maybe you’re a golfer and your favorite events would have been the putting contest, Monster scramble or Sunday Pro Am.
How about donating your entry fee?
Ladies love the annual fashion show at $45 per ticket — how about contributing all or part of that?
The pancake breakfast feeds around 600 people each year for just $7 per person.
If those people each kicked in just $5, we could raise $3,000.
If the Friday night gala is your thing, maybe you could kick in $25.
And think of the $3 cocktails you never got to buy!
You see where I’m going.
It doesn’t take much, it does take many.
The best part is, your donation goes directly to the local organizations since we had no expenses or overhead this year.
If you can spare just a little to help our Pass Area charities, drop a check (made payable to Sun Lakes Charitable Trust) in the mail today.
Mail it to Sun Lakes Country Club, Attn: Charity Week, 850 Country Club Dr, Banning, CA 92220.
A fundraising page has also been set up for those who wish to use their credit card.
You may type this address into your browser to find the page. https://www.facebook.com/donate/2283903018584713/ It will be shared several times over the next month to the Sun Lakers Facebook page as well.
Our community need us now more than ever and together we are Sun Lakes Strong!
2019 Recipients of Sun Lakes Charities Grant Distribution
- Boys/Girls Club SG Pass
- The Cultural Alliance of the Pass
- San Gorgonio Pass Senior Volunteers
- Carol's Kitchen
- Mt San Jacinto College
- San G Memorial Hospital - Chaplaincy
- Banning Senior Center
- Friends of the Banning Library
- Catch A Star Theatrical Players(CAST)
- The Unforgettables Foundation
- ARC Riverside
- San Gorgonio Education Foundation
- Kid’s Cures Foundation
- Pass Job Connection
- Child Help - Merv Griffin Village
- H.E.L.P. Inc
- Habitat for Humanity
- Tender Loving Critters Animal Rescue
- Table of Plenty
- VFW Desert Edge Post #233
- Redlands Branch Amer. Assoc. of University Women
