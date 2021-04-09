Summer is fast approaching and Charity Week will provide an opportunity for some fun in the sun.
All activities have been decided upon, and will take place outdoors with a limited capacity.
Flyers for each event, along with sign up sheets and information will be available online at the Sun Lakes website under the Charity Week tab, and in the Main Clubhouse lobby beginning Wednesday, April 21 at 9 a.m.
Sign up and Ticket Sales
Registration for the golf events including the Putting Tournament, Monster Scramble, Saturday Shootout and the 5 Person Scramble, will be online, in the MCH lobby and in both Pro Shops beginning Wednesday, April 21.
Tickets for all other events: Happy Hour, Pancake Breakfast, Friday Night Gala, as well as extra Ball Drop, Raffle Tickets and the Charity Bar tickets will go on sale beginning Wednesday, April 28.
Tickets will be sold all Wednesday and Friday nights from 4 to 6 p.m. and every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Main Clubhouse.
The last day to purchase tickets will be Saturday, May 29 for any of the events. Remember, all events are limited in capacity so don’t delay.
Tickets for the Charity Bar may be purchased in advance at $4 each or 11 for $40.
The Charity Bar will be at all events and tickets will be on sale there as well.
