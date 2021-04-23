By now, everyone should have received a packet with information about the upcoming Sun Lakes Charity Week, which takes place June 7 to 13.
Included in the packet is the schedule of events, helicopter ball drop tickets, raffle tickets, and tickets for a chance to win a ride on the helicopter during the ball drop event.
The theme this year is “Island Dreams” and Charity Week is filled with a variety of activities that are sure to appeal to a wide audience.
Some residents may be unable, or choose not to attend, but can still support the local charities by purchasing one or more of the tickets enclosed in the packet.
Flyers for all of the events are now available in the MCH lobby, and on the Sun Lakes Website under the Charity Week tab for you to download and print at your convenience.
Ticket sales begin Wednesday, April 28 — and not April 26 as printed on the insert that was dropped at each home.
Here is a complete list of the events and schedule of ticket sales.
It is also published in Lifestyles Magazine, appears in Good Day Sun Lakes and on Channel 97.
Come out and have some fun, or buy a ticket and maybe win some cash! Charity Week is a great tradition and helps support our local organizations and are in greater need now more than ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.