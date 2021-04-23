By now, everyone should have received a packet with information about the upcoming Sun Lakes Charity Week, which takes place June 7 to 13.

Charity Week schedule

Included in the packet is the schedule of events, helicopter ball drop tickets, raffle tickets, and tickets for a chance to win a ride on the helicopter during the ball drop event.

The theme this year is “Island Dreams” and Charity Week is filled with a variety of activities that are sure to appeal to a wide audience.

Some residents may be unable, or choose not to attend, but can still support the local charities by purchasing one or more of the tickets enclosed in the packet.

Flyers for all of the events are now available in the MCH lobby, and on the Sun Lakes Website under the Charity Week tab for you to download and print at your convenience.

Sun Lakes Charity Week ticket sales

Ticket sales begin Wednesday, April 28 — and not April 26 as printed on the insert that was dropped at each home.

Here is a complete list of the events and schedule of ticket sales.

It is also published in Lifestyles Magazine, appears in Good Day Sun Lakes and on Channel 97.

Come out and have some fun, or buy a ticket and maybe win some cash! Charity Week is a great tradition and helps support our local organizations and are in greater need now more than ever.

