It takes a village to put on a great event, and so the Charity Week Committee is putting out a call to anyone willing to volunteer at any of the week’s activities. More specifically the ‘Monday Happy Hour’ and ‘Friday Night Gala’ need some worker bees who can fill in doing various jobs from checking tickets to helping at the boutique to decorating or securing the outdoor perimeters at the event itself. The best part is that if you work the event, you don’t need to buy a ticket unless you plan to have a meal.
Enjoy the festivities and help raise money for charity.
They only need about 10 to 12 people so if this sounds like its right up your alley, don’t delay.
For more information please contact Beverly Simmons at (909) 996-8569.
