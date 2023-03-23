Sun Lakes Charity Week takes place June 5 to 11 and the committee has announced the official lineup of events.
Monday night: Happy Hour at the Hop
Tuesday: OK Corral Putting Golf Challenge
Wednesday: Pancake Breakfast at the Rise & Shine Diner, followed by the Helicopter Ball Drop
Thursday: Back to the Sixties Monster Scramble Golf Tournament
Saturday: Pro-Am Shootout followed by the Whiskey Barrel Bash
Sunday: Pro-Am Golf Tournament
Detailed flyers and entry forms for all events will be available online April 10 on the Sun Lakes website and at sunlakescountryclubcharitabletrust.org/events. Hard copies of flyers will be available in the Main Clubhouse lobby and in the pro shops for golf events on April 24.
Everyone will have a chance to purchase raffle tickets; ($10 each or three for $25) there will be five winners of $300 each; Helicopter ball drop tickets; ($10 each) there will be five winners of $300 each; and a chance to ride along in the helicopter during the ball drop ($25 each or three for $60). These tickets and more information about Charity Week will be delivered to each home in May, so be sure to watch your mailbox.
Advance ticket sales will be every Wednesday and Friday in May at the Main Clubhouse entry from 3 to 6 p.m. At that time residents may purchase: drink tickets to be used at the Charity Bar for all events - $5 each or 11 for $50, tickets for Happy Hour at the Hop, the Whiskey Barrel Bash and the pancake breakfast. At that time, additional raffle, ball drop and ride along tickets may also be purchased.
Cash, check and credit cards accepted.
It is important to note that all events are by advance ticket sales only and may not be sold at the door, (with the exception of drink tickets).
Entry forms for golf events are to be returned, along with payment by check to the main pro shop.
Remember to download your forms on April 10 and start getting your friends, family and neighbors together for the hottest week of the summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.