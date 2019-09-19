Charity week grant distribution

Charity Week is always a highlight at Sun Lakes as residents participate in a variety of enjoyable activities. The mission is to raise funds for local non-profit organizations which are then distributed through our own Sun Lakes Charitable Trust.
The Trust collects money throughout the year as well from private donations and other activities such as the spring Tea Party which is coming up in February. Each year, the grant money is distributed to local registered non-profits in a public forum.
This year the ceremony will take place on October 1 at 6 p.m. in the newly refreshed MCH Ballroom. Residents are highly encouraged to come out and meet the faces your donations are benefiting. Each organization will have a booth set up where they will distribute information and answer your questions. During the presentation, each recipient will take a minute or two to explain how the Sun Lakes grants have made a difference to their organization and how they will use the money in the future.
There are over a dozen beneficiaries that will be present. Many of them are well known in the area and Sun Lakers not only donate, but volunteer for the organizations. There are too many too name at this time, but here are highlights of just a few. Come and learn about all of them and understand the importance of your contributions.
The Arc of Riverside County is a private, non-profit corporation serving adults with intellectual and other developmental disabilities, a population typically underserved, overlooked and devalued by society.
The Arc operates six (6) facilities in Western Riverside County providing services for those in need of full-time programming to ensure the development and maintenance of functional skills required for advocacy, community integration and self-care.
The Friends of the Banning Library raises money to benefit the Library by selling donated books and withdrawn/outdated library materials. Library patrons greatly benefit from the projects that this organization helps plan and fund.
Last year they raised money to purchase a PA System for the Library. They also buy books to give away as part of a reading program. Currently they are pleased to announce, the first annual Sandy-Hope Scholarship. This will be available for college student applicants who are majoring in a veterinary field and working with animals.
Tender Loving Critters Animal Rescue is a non-kill organization, dedicated to the protection of companion animals, birds and wildlife. Their goal is to protect animals from acts of cruelty or neglect. They promote humane care and treatment by educating the public on animal welfare and pet overpopulation. They also maintain a network of foster homes to provide shelter and rehabilitation to animals until they are placed in qualified permanent homes. The organization received no funding from state or local government agencies and is 100% volunteer.
Mt. San Jacinto College Foundation’s mission is to promote student success by enhancing the quality of higher education throughout the district by identifying and securing private support through community alliances. The Foundation was formed to receive gifts for the college from individuals, corporations and foundations to provide scholarships, Mini Grants and direct funding to enhance MSJC's services and programs. They have awarded more than $3.5 million in scholarships and other support services.
The San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Foundation’s primary activities consist of raising funds through donations, grants and fundraising activities for the sole benefit of the hospital and district. The foundation has over 1,200 donors and an advisory board of up to 20 trustees. Since the founding of The Foundation in 1982, SGMHF has donated over $10 million to the hospital to improve healthcare in the community.
Everyone is encouraged to come decked out in their “Fab 60’s” attire. There will be light refreshments and some entertainment as well. Come and support your community.
