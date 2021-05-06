Two great golf events are being offered during Charity Week this year.
Both of them involve a slight amount of skill, a great amount of luck, and because they are team oriented, are fun for golfers and non-golfers alike.
First is the “Hang Ten Putting Tournament” on Tuesday, June 8 at 9 a.m. Four person teams will compete for prizes on an 18-hole obstacle course at the Championship Putting Greens.
Golfers may put together their own team, or sign up as an individual and be paired with others. Prizes will be awarded in two flights: Ladies foursomes and Mixed foursomes.
Lunch will be served to participants after the tournament and is included in the $25 per person entry fee. The Charity Bar will, of course, be available as well. Everyone is encouraged to don their most creative Island attire and give it a shot. The last day to enter is June 1. As of now, there are a lot of slots still open, but don’t wait; this one usually sells out. For questions or more detailed information, call Marilyn Knowles at (951) 845-6709.
Next in the week is the “Sea Monster Scramble”; one of Charity Week’s most popular events every year. This crazy scramble takes place on the Executive Course and is again a good contest for both skilled and unskilled duffers. The tournament takes place Thursday, June 10 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
Working as a team, golfers try to score their best, but every hole offers a new and unique (often humorous) twist. Perhaps only one club can be used all the way from tee to green, or maybe one has to putt through a windmill,with a tennis ball, tee off from inside a bunker or use a cut down driver.
The famous 13th hole belongs to the Sun Lakes Pro Staff who always come up with some fun ideas, and will provide the tee shot for every team. There are always drink stops along the way where thirsty golfers can get margaritas or a beer for a small donation. The tournament is scored using a Callaway system, so everyone has a chance. There are prizes for men, women and mixed teams. Once again, golfers can put together their own foursome or sign up as individuals. Outside guests may be invited to play with residents as well, so grab your friends from near or far.
Lunch is included with the $50 per person entry fee, along with one raffle ticket for giveaway prizes, and two Mulligans to use during play.
The last day to sign up for this one is May 26 and further information is available from Marsha Midgett at (951) 769-1452 or John and Judy Jones at (858) 752-1301. As of now there are only 12 more team slots available, so hurry down or miss out.
Registration forms for both of these tournaments are available to download at sunlakescc.com, or can be picked up in the MCH lobby or either of the Pro Shops. Put together your favorite teams and make all of your “Island Dreams” come true.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.